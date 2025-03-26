14:44
Ministry to open data processing center to enhance cybersecurity

The Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan will open a backup data processing center to enhance cybersecurity.

The ministry summed up the results of the work for the past year and outlined plans for the current period.

At year-end 2024, at least 37 government agencies provided services through the electronic services portal, and the number of data exchanges in Tunduk system exceeded 3.5 billion transactions, which helped the budget save 1,670 billion soms.

More than 1 million citizens and more than 42,000 companies used an electronic signature. 8.7 million documents are registered in the electronic document management system.

Tunduk mobile application has been downloaded 3 million times.

Through it, you can get 60 government services and 10 digital documents, including an ID card, birth certificate, and other certificates.

Two million new users have been added to the digital identification system. Logins via QR code and biometric data have become available.

The Ministry of Digital Development has also begun to implement artificial intelligence. Pilot projects have been launched to automate state services and analyze requests using AI.

In 2025, the ministry plans to:

  • Launch the state cloud platform G-Cloud;
  • Create a backup data processing center to enhance cybersecurity;
  • Open an IT college and train government employees;
  • Adopt a Digital Code and develop open data;
  • Increase the number of super services and digital services for the population and businesses.
