Digital Development Ministry to coordinate satellite communications sector

The Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamangulov told at a briefing in more detail about the new powers of the ministry.

He noted that the upcoming reform in the Ministry of Digital Development provides for, in accordance with the decree signed earlier by the President:

Centralization of the provision of public services;

Development of policy and coordination in the field of satellite communications;

Regulation in the field of development and implementation of artificial intelligence.

According to Azamat Zhamangulov, centralization of the provision of public services provides for the creation of Tunduk OJSC Holding, which will be responsible for the development and provision of all public services based on a «single window» principle.

Then the minister told about the new powers to coordinate satellite communications and artificial intelligence.

«Before that, we had no provision for regulation of satellite communications in our country. This is a new direction for us. This does not mean that these are only technologies like Starlink. Here we are talking about the earth’s surface, geodata, spatial data. All this needs to be regulated. Anyone can use Google Maps, and the state should know what can be shown, what cannot, in what form it should be shown, and so on. The «paths» from the satellite to the mobile phone also need to be regulated, they need to be allocated separately, provided either for rent or for sale, like frequencies for cellular operators. First of all, a legislative framework is needed, we are currently working on the Digital Code, where all this is described,» the minister said.

Speaking about the regulation of the sphere of development and introduction of artificial intelligence, Azamat Zhamangulov noted that previously, work in the direction of developing artificial intelligence was carried out in a chaotic manner.

«Small teams created certain platforms to develop models, but there was no single vision and no regulation. We all know about different attitudes towards AI, someone says that it is bad, someone says that it is good, someone understands that in the case of improper regulation in the hands of bad people, AI is bad. If you give the right direction, then AI produces good solutions. We must establish at the legislative level in which direction AI development is bad and in which it is good,» the head of the Ministry of Digital Development said.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov renamed the Ministry of Digital Development and expanded its functions. Later, deputies of the Parliament gave their consent to the appointment of Azamat Zhamangulov to the post of Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies, who headed the ministry before its renaming.