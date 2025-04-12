MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees for tinted cars from KR

Earlier, at a meeting of the Parliament, deputy Dastan Bekeshev reported that citizens of Kyrgyzstan, in order to get from Jalal-Abad region to Batken and back, are forced to travel through the territory of Uzbekistan, and the neighboring state collects $15 from Kyrgyzstanis, if the rear windows of the car are tinted.

The deputy reported today, April 12, on his Telegram channel that he received a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that a bilateral meeting with representatives of Uzbekistan will be held, where this issue will be discussed, among other things.

"We are neighbors and must make concessions to each other. If they take $15 from us, then we will not be bothered by these same $15 to the country's budget from each car entering from Uzbekistan. We can build a school or a road using this money," the deputy said.