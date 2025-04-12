16:33
Kyrgyzstan and U.S. strengthen digital partnership

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan with representatives of the U.S. Embassy. The event was also attended by representatives of local IT companies and the High Technology Park.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on ways to jointly develop innovative technologies — ranging from artificial intelligence to digital solutions.

The two sides also touched on preparations for KIT Forum 2025, the country’s largest digital event of the year.

  

