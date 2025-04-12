16:33
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan cause damage of more than 1 billion soms in 2024

At least 339 cases of mudflows were recorded in Kyrgyzstan last year. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that natural disasters led to material damage in the amount of more than 1,255 billion soms and took the lives of 22 people.

According to the ministry's calculations, flood waters flooded throughout the country:

  • 5,766 residential buildings;
  • 84 social facilities;
  • 590 hectares of crop areas;
  • 411 automobile and internal farm roads;
  • 24 kilometers of mudflow canals;
  • 80 bridges;
  • 135 cars.   

There were also cases when livestock was carried away by the mudflows.

These figures are record-breaking over the past 30 years. They have a severe impact on the people and infrastructure of the republic. According to UNDP, the increase in the number of natural disasters is directly related to climate change, environmental degradation and rapid urbanization.

To combat natural disasters, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, with the support of international partners, held a scientific and practical conference on monitoring and forecasting natural disasters caused by climate change, which was attended by more than 100 scientists, practitioners and representatives of government agencies, academia and international organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/325822/
views: 75
