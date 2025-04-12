Teenager attacks 9-year-old Kyrgyzstani with knife in Moscow Oblast

A 14-year-old teenager attacked a schoolboy with a knife in Moscow Oblast of Russia. The 9-year-old boy died from injuries. The press service of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow Oblast reported.

According to media reports, the incident occurred near a residential building in Nekrasovsky settlement. The murder was committed during a conflict. The teenager, who attacked the child with a knife, then tried to stage an attack on himself.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder). Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, all the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The 14-year-old teenager suspected of murder was detained at Iksha station. He has been charged.

"The investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Oblast have charged the 14-year-old teenager with the murder of a minor. He admitted guilt in the act incriminated to him and repented of his actions.

On April 9, 2025, the accused, being near a residential building located in Nekrasovsky settlement, Trudovaya microdistrict of Dmitrovsky urban district, attacked a schoolboy, inflicted a knife wound on him, from which the child died in an ambulance.

After the murder, the defendant tried to stage an attack on himself, but he received timely assistance.

Investigators and forensic experts inspected the scene of the incident and searched the place of residence of the accused, ordered medical, biological, molecular genetic, psychological-psychiatric and computer-technical forensic examinations. The investigation is ongoing," the statement says.

Moscow Online clarifies that the deceased was a citizen of Kyrgyzstan from a family of labor migrants.