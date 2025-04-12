16:33
USD 87.45
EUR 99.89
RUB 1.04
English

Teenager attacks 9-year-old Kyrgyzstani with knife in Moscow Oblast

A 14-year-old teenager attacked a schoolboy with a knife in Moscow Oblast of Russia. The 9-year-old boy died from injuries. The press service of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Moscow Oblast reported.

According to media reports, the incident occurred near a residential building in Nekrasovsky settlement. The murder was committed during a conflict. The teenager, who attacked the child with a knife, then tried to stage an attack on himself.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder). Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, all the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.  

The 14-year-old teenager suspected of murder was detained at Iksha station. He has been charged.

"The investigative bodies of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Moscow Oblast have charged the 14-year-old teenager with the murder of a minor. He admitted guilt in the act incriminated to him and repented of his actions.

On April 9, 2025, the accused, being near a residential building located in Nekrasovsky settlement, Trudovaya microdistrict of Dmitrovsky urban district, attacked a schoolboy, inflicted a knife wound on him, from which the child died in an ambulance.

After the murder, the defendant tried to stage an attack on himself, but he received timely assistance.

Investigators and forensic experts inspected the scene of the incident and searched the place of residence of the accused, ordered medical, biological, molecular genetic, psychological-psychiatric and computer-technical forensic examinations. The investigation is ongoing," the statement says.

Moscow Online clarifies that the deceased was a citizen of Kyrgyzstan from a family of labor migrants.
link: https://24.kg/english/325818/
views: 109
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland due to tightening of migration rules in Russia
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to extend period for legalization of migrants
Kyrgyzstani hid in Russia for 17 years after committing crime
Law-abiding Kyrgyzstanis guaranteed all rights in Russia under EAEU agreement
HRW releases report on xenophobia in Russia against migrants from Central Asia
Accused of brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova sentenced to 15 years in prison
685,000 foreigners added to register of controlled persons in Russia
Kyrgyzstani dies after falling at construction site in Stavropol Krai
Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia receive 8 million rubles in unpaid wages
Three children left without parental care returned from Moscow to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Massive power outage hits Georgia Massive power outage hits Georgia
Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024 Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024
12 April, Saturday
16:30
MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees for tinted cars from KR MFA to hold talks with Uzbekistan on abolition of fees...
16:26
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, Belize, Somalia
16:14
Strong wind damages houses in Ton district
16:08
Mudflows in Kyrgyzstan cause damage of more than 1 billion soms in 2024
16:00
Kyrgyzstan and U.S. strengthen digital partnership