Service prices rise the most in Naryn region over past five years

Over the past five years, the tariffs for services provided to the population of Kyrgyzstan has significantly increased, with the steepest rise recorded in Naryn region — a total increase of 60.8 percent. The official statistics says.

Analysis of data for the past five years shows regional differences in the dynamics of prices for specific services:

  • Bishkek: the largest increase was registered for pre-school and primary education services (+89.9 percent) and funeral services (+63.2 percent).
  • Issyk-Kul region: services for organizing cultural events are leading in price growth (+68.5 percent).
  • Jalal-Abad region: the maximum increase was recorded for hotel services (2.2 times) and services on current maintenance and repair of housing (2 times).
  • Naryn region: record growth was shown by tariffs for maintenance and repair of personal transport (3.5 times), hairdressing services (2.3 times) and catering services (1.9 times).
  • Osh: outpatient services (2.2 times), shoe repair (almost 2 times), as well as cleaning, mending and clothing rental (+74.6 percent) rose in price the most.
  • Talas region: the highest growth was registered for road passenger transportation services (+87.6 percent).

At the same time, a decrease in tariffs for some services was also recorded:

  • Shoe repair became cheaper in Batken (-3 percent) and Chui (-6.6 percent) regions;
  • Services for current maintenance and repair of housing decreased in price in Issyk-Kul (-2.8 percent) and Chui (-2.3 percent) regions;
  • Hotel services became more affordable in Issyk-Kul region (-1.8 percent).   
