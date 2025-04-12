16:33
Kyrgyzstan’s best enterprises awarded: Cabinet presents Sapat Award

A ceremony honoring the winners of Sapat Award for 2023–2024 was held in Kyrgyzstan. The award recognizes the country’s top enterprises and institutions for high-quality performance. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Bakyt Torobaev, took part in the event. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

In his speech, Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that Sapat competition has, for 25 years, been helping improve the performance quality of companies in Kyrgyzstan and promotes healthy competition among them.

He noted that the country’s economy has shown good growth over the past three years. The total volume of goods and services produced (GDP) exceeded 1.5 trillion soms, with an annual growth rate of around 9 percent. According to Torobaev, this indicates that the government is creating favorable conditions for business and supporting the export of goods abroad.

"In 2024, 102 new industrial enterprises were opened, and 128 more are planned to be launched in 2025. This creates new jobs and supports regional development. Exports have also grown by 15 percent. Today, we are shifting our focus from quantity to quality,” he said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet added that it is now crucial not only to produce goods but also to process them in accordance with international quality standards. He assured that the government is paying close attention to the quality of goods and services.

Bakyt Torobaev called the Sapat Award the highest national award in the field of quality, presented by the state with great respect for outstanding results.

What is Sapat Award?

  • The Sapat Award is a national prize for quality in Kyrgyzstan.
  • It is given to companies for producing excellent and safe goods or services, for scientific developments that help raise quality to international standards, and for implementing modern quality management practices.
  • The competition is held every two years.
  • Award is presented in three main categories: production of goods (for industry and people), food and agricultural production, service sector.

   
