The new Mayor of Osh intends to demolish all illegal objects in the city, the press service of the municipality reports.

«Demolition of illegal objects and landscaping work will be carried out throughout the city,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said during a joint inspection of streets with the heads of specialized services.

He instructed to begin work on improvement of the general appearance of Kurmanjan Datka Street, including replacing old, sick, and unsightly green spaces, bringing structures that extend beyond the red line into compliance with regulations, and renovating outdated advertising structures.

«Restoring order is our direct responsibility,» he summed up.