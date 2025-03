Altynbek Bekturov was appointed Mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya. The corresponding order was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov signed an order according to which, guided by Article 71 of the Constitution, in accordance with Part 1 of Article 47 of the Law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies», Bekturov Altynbek Zhunusovich was appointed Mayor of Kyzyl-Kiya, Batken region.