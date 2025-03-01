11:03
USD 87.45
EUR 90.96
RUB 1.00
English

Nephew of presidential adviser Temirbolot Abykeev appointed Mayor of Batken

Nephew of presidential adviser Cholponbek Abykeev, Temirbolot Abykeev, was appointed Mayor of Batken city. The press service of the President reported.

Recall, Temirbolot Abykeev was the head of Kara-Suu district. In July 2024, he was detained by the State Committee for National Security on suspicion of taking a bribe.

The State Committee for National Security reported that information was received about Temirbolot Abykeev’s involvement in the criminal case on the illegal allocation of land plots in Yntymak aiyl aimak. Security services officers found out that he received a large sum from one of the heads of the aiyl aimak for assistance and patronage.

However, it was reported later that the criminal case against the former head of Kara-Suu district was terminated due to the lack of evidence.
link: https://24.kg/english/321466/
views: 142
Print
Related
Cabinet appoints Zhazgul Karbosova new Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new heads of several districts
New Deputy Chairman of State Financial Intelligence Service appointed
New Deputy Chairman of Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New ADB President Masato Kanda assumes office
Samagan azhy Myrzaibraimov appointed First Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Zarina Moldokulova appointed head of Tunduk state institution
Deputy Directors of Kyzmat state institution appointed
New Director of Municipal Service Department appointed at Bishkek City Hall
Gulsharkan Kultaeva becomes member of Central Election Commission
Popular
Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan Large-scale embezzlement uncovered in Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation 70 natives of Kyrgyzstan killed in war in Ukraine — Azattyk investigation
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Kazakhstan Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Kazakhstan
Suspect in illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Sokuluk Suspect in illegal arms and ammunition trafficking detained in Sokuluk
1 March, Saturday
10:11
Cabinet appoints Zhazgul Karbosova new Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too Cabinet appoints Zhazgul Karbosova new Editor-in-Chief...
09:55
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new heads of several districts
09:39
Nephew of presidential adviser Temirbolot Abykeev appointed Mayor of Batken
28 February, Friday
17:30
Over 100 mosques inspected in Bishkek ahead of fasting month
17:23
Balykchy — Kochkor road section to be temporarily closed from March 5 to May 5
17:07
Kyrgyzstanis are urged to save electricity amid hydropower unit repairs
17:01
Monument to writer Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled in Rome
16:50
President dismisses Mayors of Karakol and Kyzyl-Kiya cities