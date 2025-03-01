Nephew of presidential adviser Temirbolot Abykeev appointed Mayor of Batken

Nephew of presidential adviser Cholponbek Abykeev, Temirbolot Abykeev, was appointed Mayor of Batken city. The press service of the President reported.

Recall, Temirbolot Abykeev was the head of Kara-Suu district. In July 2024, he was detained by the State Committee for National Security on suspicion of taking a bribe.

The State Committee for National Security reported that information was received about Temirbolot Abykeev’s involvement in the criminal case on the illegal allocation of land plots in Yntymak aiyl aimak. Security services officers found out that he received a large sum from one of the heads of the aiyl aimak for assistance and patronage.

However, it was reported later that the criminal case against the former head of Kara-Suu district was terminated due to the lack of evidence.