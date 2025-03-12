13:16
Timur Madyarov appointed Mayor of Karakol city

Timur Madyarov was appointed Mayor of Karakol city. The President of Kyrgyzstan signed the corresponding order.

Sadyr Japarov signed the order, according to which, guided by Article 71 of the Constitution, in accordance with Article 47 of the Law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies», Timur Mysyrovich Madyarov was appointed Mayor of Karakol city, Issyk-Kul region.

Timur Madyarov had been Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region since 2022. Today, March 12, he has been relieved of his post by the decision of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The previous mayor of Karakol was Farkhat Alzhambaev. It was reported on February 28 that he was dismissed from his post based on the submitted letter of resignation.
