Osh City Hall to purchase 128 units of specialized vehicles from China

Osh City Hall will purchase 128 units of specialized vehicles from China. Its press service reported.

Deputy Mayor Zamir Yusupov, Chief of Staff Adilet Sharshenaly uulu and Chairman of the Osh City Council Bolot Baetov are leading a group consisting of relevant specialists from municipal enterprises, City Council deputies, who are on a working trip to the People’s Republic of China.

The main goal is to purchase specialized vehicles for municipal, communal, road enterprises and institutions for 500 million soms allocated by the head of state Sadyr Japarov.

The delegation is visiting factories in Xi’an and Changsha, inspecting the necessary vehicles and concluding direct contracts on the spot. In total, it is planned to purchase 128 units of specialized vehicles.