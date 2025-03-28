14:38
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Osh City Hall to purchase 128 units of specialized vehicles from China

Osh City Hall will purchase 128 units of specialized vehicles from China. Its press service reported.

Deputy Mayor Zamir Yusupov, Chief of Staff Adilet Sharshenaly uulu and Chairman of the Osh City Council Bolot Baetov are leading a group consisting of relevant specialists from municipal enterprises, City Council deputies, who are on a working trip to the People’s Republic of China.

The main goal is to purchase specialized vehicles for municipal, communal, road enterprises and institutions for 500 million soms allocated by the head of state Sadyr Japarov.

The delegation is visiting factories in Xi’an and Changsha, inspecting the necessary vehicles and concluding direct contracts on the spot. In total, it is planned to purchase 128 units of specialized vehicles.
link: https://24.kg/english/324252/
views: 157
Print
Related
Sponsors hand over 10 vehicles to Osh City Hall
Section of Amir-Timur Street in Osh closed for repairs
Aman Asrankulov Street opened for traffic in Osh city
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase exports of agricultural products to China
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan meet with media leaders in Russia and China
China hands over special equipment for rainmaking and pest control to Kyrgyzstan
KSTU and Northwest University of China open joint campus
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030
New central mosque planned to be built in Osh city
China proposes Kyrgyzstan to build Aksu – Bedel – Balykchy railway
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
14:37
Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-6 years Ring railway around Issyk-Kul planned to be built in 5-...
14:25
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken
14:17
Investigation at Technical University: 2 professors dismissed, students expelled
14:04
Rotation of judges carried out in Kyrgyzstan
14:00
Human rights activists call for release of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova