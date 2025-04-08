Relocation of central market in Osh city to begin from April 20

Relocation of the central market in Osh city to a new complex will begin from April 20. Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev announced during an inspection of the new municipal market along with heads of relevant departments and law enforcement agencies.

As part of the visit, the mayor also toured additional markets being constructed by private investors near the municipal complex.

«Zhenishbek Toktorbaev instructed the market administration and relevant services to begin the necessary procedures for relocating the old municipal complex starting April 20. He also ordered to complete works in the surrounding area and pave parking areas by that time,» the City Hall’s press service reported.

The Osh City Hall had originally scheduled the relocation of the central market—located along Ak-Buura River—for January 20. All vendors were advised to move to the territory of the new municipal complex by that date.