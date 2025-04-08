10:29
USD 86.83
EUR 95.46
RUB 1.02
English

Relocation of central market in Osh city to begin from April 20

Relocation of the central market in Osh city to a new complex will begin from April 20. Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev announced during an inspection of the new municipal market along with heads of relevant departments and law enforcement agencies.

As part of the visit, the mayor also toured additional markets being constructed by private investors near the municipal complex.

«Zhenishbek Toktorbaev instructed the market administration and relevant services to begin the necessary procedures for relocating the old municipal complex starting April 20. He also ordered to complete works in the surrounding area and pave parking areas by that time,» the City Hall’s press service reported.

The Osh City Hall had originally scheduled the relocation of the central market—located along Ak-Buura River—for January 20. All vendors were advised to move to the territory of the new municipal complex by that date.
link: https://24.kg/english/325199/
views: 62
Print
Related
Two more roads to be widened in Osh city
Osh City Hall to purchase 128 units of specialized vehicles from China
Sponsors hand over 10 vehicles to Osh City Hall
Section of Amir-Timur Street in Osh closed for repairs
Aman Asrankulov Street opened for traffic in Osh city
New central mosque planned to be built in Osh city
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital
First eco-friendly hotel to be built in Osh city
New Osh Mayor intends to demolish all illegal objects in city
New mayor criticizes quality of newly constructed municipal market in Osh
Popular
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections President of Kyrgyzstan returns Land Code with objections
8 April, Tuesday
10:08
Relocation of central market in Osh city to begin from April 20 Relocation of central market in Osh city to begin from...
10:00
Farkhat Iminov appointed Director of National Investment Agency
09:41
Innovative tree watering bags tested on Bishkek's trees
09:30
Football players from Kyrgyzstan play 2 matches with national team of Uzbekistan
09:26
Part of Bishkek to have no water on April 9
7 April, Monday
20:51
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to extend period for legalization of migrants
17:49
Thanks to student from Kyrgyzstan Minecraft is now available in Kyrgyz!
17:24
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
15:09
What Botanical Garden in Bishkek will look like after reconstruction