A new central mosque is planned to be built in Osh city. The City Hall reported.

The head of the southern capital, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, familiarized himself with the approximate design of the new Imam Al Bukhari-Alay mosque. He gave his recommendations on the proposed project.

The Imam Al Bukhari-Alay mosque is one of the largest in Osh, and there is a mosque for women on its territory. Both five-day prayers and Friday prayers are held there, as well as Ait prayers, which are attended by the region’s top officials.