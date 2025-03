A section of Amir-Timur Street in Osh city is closed for all types of vehicles. The Osh City Hall reported.

The restrictions were introduced in connection with the start of major repairs and the laying of new asphalt.

The section of Amir-Timur Street from Mamyrov Street to the intersection with Aytiev Street is closed. Abdykadyrov Street is open for detours.

Citizens are asked to plan their route in advance and take the temporary inconvenience with understanding.