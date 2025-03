Sponsors handed over 10 vehicles to the Osh City Hall. Local media reported.

Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev handed over the keys to trucks and cars to five city services.

He noted that the vehicles were donated to the municipality by city entrepreneurs and asked not to disclose their names.

Earlier, Red Petroleum gas station chain handed over six Hyundai Porter trucks to the Osh City Hall. It was reported earlier that three gas stations at the intersection of Monuev and Shakirov streets were to be demolished. Among them was Red Petroleum gas station.

In February, President Sadyr Japarov signed an order to allocate 500 million soms for municipal, communal and road enterprises of Osh for the purchase of special equipment.