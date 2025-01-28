EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has begun implementing a large-scale program to improve national transport systems and optimize infrastructure in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The project is based on the active introduction of intelligent transport systems (ITS). The press service of the EEC reported.

The EEC Council approved a concept aimed at improving the interaction of ITS between the member countries of the union. According to the commission, implementation of the concept will create a single information space for carriers. Within this space, standardized information on weather conditions, traffic jams and accidents will be available.

Key aspects of the concept:

Single standards. The concept establishes general principles for the interaction of ITS of the EAEU states, ensuring compatibility and consistency of the work of various systems.

Implementation of technologies. The program promotes the active implementation of modern technologies in the road transport infrastructure, which will increase the efficiency of ITS.

Information support. Road users will have access to timely and high-quality information, including data on the areas of responsibility of ITS operators on key transport corridors.

Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission, noted that in the context of dynamically changing transport flows, intelligent systems play a key role in improving the quality of functioning of national transport complexes and rationally distributing loads on the infrastructure.

«The implementation of the concept should help increase the throughput capacity of transport highways, reduce accidents and optimize logistics processes in the EAEU. The project is an important step towards creating a modern and efficient transport system that meets the needs of both business and ordinary citizens,» he added.