10:36
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has begun implementing a large-scale program to improve national transport systems and optimize infrastructure in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The project is based on the active introduction of intelligent transport systems (ITS). The press service of the EEC reported.

The EEC Council approved a concept aimed at improving the interaction of ITS between the member countries of the union. According to the commission, implementation of the concept will create a single information space for carriers. Within this space, standardized information on weather conditions, traffic jams and accidents will be available.

Key aspects of the concept:

  • Single standards. The concept establishes general principles for the interaction of ITS of the EAEU states, ensuring compatibility and consistency of the work of various systems.
  • Implementation of technologies. The program promotes the active implementation of modern technologies in the road transport infrastructure, which will increase the efficiency of ITS.
  • Information support. Road users will have access to timely and high-quality information, including data on the areas of responsibility of ITS operators on key transport corridors.

Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission, noted that in the context of dynamically changing transport flows, intelligent systems play a key role in improving the quality of functioning of national transport complexes and rationally distributing loads on the infrastructure.

«The implementation of the concept should help increase the throughput capacity of transport highways, reduce accidents and optimize logistics processes in the EAEU. The project is an important step towards creating a modern and efficient transport system that meets the needs of both business and ordinary citizens,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/318104/
views: 97
Print
Related
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
Kyrgyzstan increases dairy exports to EAEU countries — Agriculture Ministry
Law "On Status of Judges of Kyrgyzstan" amended
Bishkek has lowest salaries among capitals of EAEU countries
Sadyr Japarov arrives in St. Petersburg to participate in EAEU and CIS summits
EAEU economies maintain positive growth dynamics - EEC
Kyrgyzstan still leads in EAEU in cargo, passenger transportation growth
Kyrgyzstan among three EEU countries with lowest annual inflation rate
Business loans rates in Kyrgyzstan among highest in EAEU
EAEU supports Kyrgyzstan's proposal - registration of medicines simplified
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
10:31
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as president Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his...
10:23
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) loses to Barcelona
10:17
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent
10:04
EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries
09:46
Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO
27 January, Monday
17:59
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
17:55
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
17:48
Drugs worth 1.5 million soms seized from man in Bishkek
17:32
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road