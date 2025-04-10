Transport Ministry proposes to introduce toll for using tunnel at Kok-Art Pass

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan proposes to introduce a toll for passage through the tunnel at Kok-Art Pass on the North—South alternative highway. A corresponding draft resolution has been published for public discussion.

According to the document, the Kok-Art Pass tunnel is proposed to be added to the list of artificial structures on highways for which tolls are already established by the Cabinet’s resolution dated December 5, 2023.

The ministry explains that the measure is aimed at increasing the state budget and ensuring proper maintenance and operation of the tunnels.

It is noted that the Kok-Art Pass tunnel, which is expected to be commissioned soon, is a key infrastructure project on the alternative route. Its construction cost is 140 million soms. The control point will employ 36 workers, with an annual salary budget of over 16 million soms. Additional funds are required for electricity supply, Internet, maintenance, and other operational needs.

The proposed toll rates are as follows:

Passenger cars (up to 8 seats): 100 soms (200 soms with foreign number plates)

Passenger vehicles (more than 8 seats, up to 5 tons): 250 soms (1,000 soms with foreign number plates)

Passenger vehicles (more than 8 seats, over 5 tons): 500 soms (1,500 soms with foreign number plates)

Cargo vehicles (up to 3.5 tons), wheeled tractors: 250 soms (1,000 soms with foreign number plates)

Cargo vehicles (up to 12 tons): 500 soms (1,500 soms with foreign number plates)

Cargo vehicles (over 12 tons): 700 soms (3,000 soms with foreign number plates)

Cargo vehicles (over 12 tons) with trailers (up to 10 tons): 1,000 soms (5,000 soms with foreign number plates)

Extra-wide tractors: 1,000 soms (5,000 soms with foreign number plates)

Cargo vehicles (over 12 tons) with trailers (over 10 tons): 1,000 soms (5,000 soms with foreign number plates)

Currently, six tunnels on Bishkek—Osh highway are included in the list of artificial structures subject to tolls.

The Kok-Art Pass tunnel connects Toguz-Toro district in the north with Suzak district in the south, and its total length is 3,890 meters.