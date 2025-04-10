13:14
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in industrial production volume

Kyrgyzstan remains among the leaders in terms of industrial production volume based on the results of January—February 2025. The data released by the Eurasian Economic Commission say.

During this period, the total industrial production volume across EAEU member states increased by 1.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024, reaching 101.5 percent.

Growth was observed in nearly all member countries: Kyrgyzstan — 14.7 percent, Kazakhstan — 5.9 percent, Belarus — 2 percent, and Russia — 1.2 percent.

A decline was recorded in Armenia, where industrial production dropped by 19.4 percent.
