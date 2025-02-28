Kyrgyzstan proposes to create corridors for EAEU citizens at Russian airports

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Kubanychbek Bokontaev met with the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the parties noted the importance of maintaining the high dynamics of Kyrgyz-Russian interparliamentary relations, discussed issues of strengthening and developing bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on upcoming joint events between the Parliaments of the two countries.

The parties paid special attention to the current issues of the stay of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation in the context of new legislative initiatives in the migration sphere.

Kubanychbek Bokontaev emphasized the need to preserve and ensure in the adopted regulatory legal acts all preferential conditions provided for workers from the EAEU countries. This will contribute to achieving the goals of the integration association.

In particular, the head of the diplomatic mission proposed opening separate passages (corridors) and service windows for citizens of the EAEU countries at airports, migration centers and offices in Moscow and throughout Russia.

The parties agreed to maintain constant contacts to further build up allied relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.