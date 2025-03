More than 76,000 square meters of housing were commissioned in Kyrgyzstan in January 2025. The Department of Statistics of the Eurasian Economic Commission reported.

In the first month of 2025, at least 76,300 square meters of housing were commissioned in the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, the volume decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

In general, the volume of housing commissioning decreased by 10.3 percent in the EAEU countries.