Law-abiding Kyrgyzstanis guaranteed all rights in Russia under EAEU agreement

Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Vakunov.

The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere.

Particular attention was paid to changes in Russian migration legislation, new rules of entry to Russia and issues of stay and labor activity of Kyrgyzstanis in the territory of the Russian Federation. The diplomats noted that law-abiding citizens should enjoy all the rights provided by the agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue work on conducting information and awareness-raising activities, as well as on the development of practical solutions for the comprehensive settlement of existing issues.
