Lowest inflation among EAEU countries in January registered in Kyrgyzstan

The consumer price index in January 2025 in the EAEU countries as a whole reached 1.2 percent. Materials of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) say.

The monthly inflation rate has been analyzed, not the annual one. At the same time, the EEC took into account the prices of the most popular goods and services.

In general, in terms of inflation, Armenia took the first place with 1.4 percent, Russia took the second place — 1.2 percent, and Kazakhstan — third place (1.1 percent).

The lowest inflation was recorded in Kyrgyzstan (0.6 percent) and Belarus (0.7 percent). These are the only two EAEU states, where the monthly inflation rate did not exceed 1 percentage point.

According to the EEC materials, if we compare the growth in prices for meat and meat products, then in Armenia, as a whole, they fell by 1.2 percent in January.

A slight increase in prices was registered in Belarus — by 0.1 percent, in Kyrgyzstan — by 0.6 percent, Russia — by 0.7 percent, Kazakhstan — by 1.1 percent.

Bread went up the least in Kyrgyzstan — by 0.2 percent. In Armenia, bread price rose by 0.3 percent, followed by Belarus — 0.4 percent, Kazakhstan — 0.8 percent and Russia — 1 percent.

In general, food products in the EAEU countries became 1.3 percent more expensive in January.