14:28
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Lowest inflation among EAEU countries in January registered in Kyrgyzstan

The consumer price index in January 2025 in the EAEU countries as a whole reached 1.2 percent. Materials of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) say.

The monthly inflation rate has been analyzed, not the annual one. At the same time, the EEC took into account the prices of the most popular goods and services.

In general, in terms of inflation, Armenia took the first place with 1.4 percent, Russia took the second place — 1.2 percent, and Kazakhstan — third place (1.1 percent).

The lowest inflation was recorded in Kyrgyzstan (0.6 percent) and Belarus (0.7 percent). These are the only two EAEU states, where the monthly inflation rate did not exceed 1 percentage point.

According to the EEC materials, if we compare the growth in prices for meat and meat products, then in Armenia, as a whole, they fell by 1.2 percent in January.

A slight increase in prices was registered in Belarus — by 0.1 percent, in Kyrgyzstan — by 0.6 percent, Russia — by 0.7 percent, Kazakhstan — by 1.1 percent.

Bread went up the least in Kyrgyzstan — by 0.2 percent. In Armenia, bread price rose by 0.3 percent, followed by Belarus — 0.4 percent, Kazakhstan — 0.8 percent and Russia — 1 percent.

In general, food products in the EAEU countries became 1.3 percent more expensive in January.
link: https://24.kg/english/322252/
views: 141
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create corridors for EAEU citizens at Russian airports
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 5.5 percent
EAEU economies to grow by average of 4.5 percent until 2030
EEC predicts positive dynamics of business activity in Kyrgyzstan
Mikhail Mishustin promises cheap, fast Internet throughout EAEU
Adylbek Kasymaliev to tell about digitalization in KR at EAEU meeting in Almaty
EAEU countries to sign agreement on mutual admission of brokers to stock markets
Number of unemployed people is decreasing in Kyrgyzstan — EEC
EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
Popular
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level Kyrgyzstan and Vietnam aim to take bilateral relations to new level
Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed Adylbek Kasymaliev’s visit to Vietnam: Number of documents signed
Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking Women's football team of Kyrgyzstan drops 7 places in FIFA ranking
10 March, Monday
14:06
SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arrival in Kyrgyzstan SCNS comments on information about Maxim Bakiyev's arri...
14:02
Lowest inflation among EAEU countries in January registered in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
Farmers to be provided with up to 10,000 tons of diesel fuel at reduced price
13:38
Vegetable prices increase in Kyrgyzstan
13:32
Pothole repair work begins in Bishkek