Reporters Without Borders welcomes release of Azamat Ishenbekov

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the release of akyn and journalist Azamat Ishenbekov. The Telegram channel of the human rights organization reports.

RSF welcomes the release of Azamat Ishenbekov, who was imprisoned on trumped-up charges, under a presidential pardon, the statement says.

The organization believes that the head of state Sadyr Japarov should also release Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy, the last journalist still in prison.

Recall, akyn and journalist, employee of Temirov Live and Ait, Ait Dese projects Azamat Ishenbekov was released from correctional facility No. 8 in the village of Petrovka in Chui region yesterday, April 9.

«April 10 will mark 40 days since my mother’s death. I dreamed of honoring my mother’s memory in her home. Thanks to my lawyer. Thanks to his efforts, I was released,» the akyn said, adding that he still does not agree with the charges brought against him.

Recall, akyn Azamat Ishenbekov and activist Zarina Torokulova were on the list of those pardoned by the presidential decree.

Azamat Ishenbekov was among 11 journalists who were arrested in January last year. All of them are current or former members of the investigative team of Bolot Temirov. The police charged the journalists under Article 278 «Calls for mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In October 2024, Ishenbekov was sentenced to five years in prison.
