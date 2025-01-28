10:36
USD 87.45
EUR 91.72
RUB 0.89
English

Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO

A register of persons wanted for terrorist crimes has been created in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

According to him, there is a general list of terrorist and extremist groups banned in the territory of the SCO countries.

«The fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism is one of the areas of counteracting the so-called «three forces of evil» that have been formulated within the SCO. The SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) operates to counter them. RATS unites representatives of law enforcement agencies and special agencies that focus their work on counteracting these three phenomena, and within the framework of this general work, programs are adopted to counter terrorism, extremism and separatism. As part of its work, programs aimed at combating these threats are carried out, and anti-terrorist exercises are also regularly held... That is, in addition to exchanging information, in addition to coordinating activities, practical measures are regularly carried out to counter terrorism, extremism and separatism,» Nurlan Yermekbayev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/318099/
views: 123
Print
Related
Law on combating terrorism and money laundering signed
SCO countries study visa liberalization opportunities
MFAs of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss fight against terrorism in Central Asia
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of justifying terrorism in Yekaterinburg
SCO exchanges to create single platform for cooperation
Meeting of SCO Heads of Government: Number of documents signed
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov to visit Pakistan
Daniyar Amangeldiev proposes to create financial institution of SCO
Think tank of Poland about SCO summit in Astana
EAEU and SCO interested in development of transport corridors
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
10:31
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as president Sadyr Japarov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on his...
10:23
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) loses to Barcelona
10:17
Construction of Kambarata HPP 1 discussed in Tashkent
10:04
EEC launches program to develop "smart" roads in EAEU countries
09:46
Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO
27 January, Monday
17:59
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
17:55
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
17:48
Drugs worth 1.5 million soms seized from man in Bishkek
17:32
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road