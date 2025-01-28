Register of persons wanted for terrorism created in SCO

A register of persons wanted for terrorist crimes has been created in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev said.

According to him, there is a general list of terrorist and extremist groups banned in the territory of the SCO countries.

«The fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism is one of the areas of counteracting the so-called «three forces of evil» that have been formulated within the SCO. The SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) operates to counter them. RATS unites representatives of law enforcement agencies and special agencies that focus their work on counteracting these three phenomena, and within the framework of this general work, programs are adopted to counter terrorism, extremism and separatism. As part of its work, programs aimed at combating these threats are carried out, and anti-terrorist exercises are also regularly held... That is, in addition to exchanging information, in addition to coordinating activities, practical measures are regularly carried out to counter terrorism, extremism and separatism,» Nurlan Yermekbayev said.