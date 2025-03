At least 30 people were detained in one day in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported that they were members of an underground terrorist cell. The detention took place on February 27.

According to the SCNS, the cell’s activities were coordinated by a foreign international terrorist organization. A total of 30 people were detained.

The security service stated that the detainees held secret meetings, promoted radical ideology, and collected money to finance terrorist activities. One of the detainees was found to have a video teaching how to make an explosive device.

The main goal of the radical group was to commit the so-called jihad against the constitutional order of the Kyrgyz Republic, planning terrorist attacks against officials, employees of the security services, and law enforcement agencies.