Kyrgyzstan ranks 100th in Global Terrorism Index 2025

The Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has published the annual Global Terrorism Index 2025, in which Kyrgyzstan ranked 100th with a score of zero and was classified as a country with «no impact» of terrorism.

Compared to last year, the republic improved its result by six positions.

The Global Terrorism Index is a comprehensive study that analyzes the impact of terrorism on 163 countries, covering 99.7 percent of the world’s population.

The index measures the level of terrorist activity within a country by the number of terrorist attacks that have occurred, the number of deaths and injuries, and the level of material damage. The higher the ranking, the higher the risk of terrorist attacks in a given country.

Among the Central Asian states, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were recognized as countries with the lowest level of impact of terrorism (100th place and 0 points). Uzbekistan took 90th place (0.233 points), Tajikistan — 70th (0.999 points).

Russia, which took 16th place in the ranking, was classified as a country with a high level of impact of terrorism. Belarus and Azerbaijan took the 90th place, Armenia — the 79th.

The first lines in the rating are occupied by countries, in which the activity and threat of terrorists are the highest. The experts named Burkina Faso, Pakistan and Syria as the most dangerous in this regard.

In general, as the experts note in the report, terrorism remains a persistent global threat, with 2024 marking another year of shifting patterns and evolving challenges with the geographic reach of terrorism spreading. The number of countries experiencing at least one terrorist incident increased from 58 to 66, the most countries affected since 2018.

In 2024, more countries deteriorated than improved for the first time in seven years, with 45 countries reporting a higher impact from terrorism, while only 34 showed improvement.