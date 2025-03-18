18:50
Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its participation in SCO

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President congratulated the SCO Secretary-General on assuming his new position and wished him success in this important role.

«You are taking office at a challenging time when international relations are undergoing significant changes. As a result, the role and importance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in global politics continue to grow, serving as a unique platform for dialogue among major regional powers,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to its participation in the SCO and reaffirms the need to further deepen cooperation among member states across all areas of interaction.

One of the important upcoming events for Kyrgyzstan will be its chairmanship of the SCO, which the country will assume in the fall of 2025.

Speaking about the main priorities for cooperation within the SCO, the president highlighted the development of trade, economic, and transport-logistics ties. In this regard, he stressed the importance of creating effective financial mechanisms, particularly the establishment of an SCO Development Bank.

Nurlan Yermekbayev congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the signing of the state border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, noting that all SCO member states welcomed this news with enthusiasm.

Highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s active participation in the SCO, Yermekbayev recalled that, thanks to President Japarov’s initiative, a roadmap for cooperation with SCO dialogue partners had been developed.

Additionally, Kyrgyzstan has proposed the establishment of a Center for Combating Transnational Organized Crime, which will be based in Bishkek.
