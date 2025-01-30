SCNS Chairman meets with Director of SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with the Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (RATS SCO) Ularbek Sharsheev. The SCNS press center reported.

The SCNS head congratulated Ularbek Sharsheev on his appointment and wished him success in his new post. He noted the importance of RATS SCO in ensuring international security and expressed confidence that under his leadership the structure will continue to work effectively.

«We all have one goal — to ensure interregional security. The SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure plays a key role in strengthening cooperation between states. You have many years of experience, and we are confident that you will demonstrate high results. Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide the necessary support,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

In turn, Ularbek Sharsheev thanked him for his trust and support, and also reported on the upcoming joint exercises and events within the SCO. He emphasized that he was ready to make every effort to strengthen international partnership and coordination between countries.

Ularbek Sharsheev was appointed Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on January 1, 2025.

What is known about the Director of RATS SCO

Ularbek Zarlykovich Sharsheev was born on February 17, 1974. He is a native of Kyrgyzstan.

In 1996, he graduated from the Tashkent Higher All-Arms Command School.

In 2011, he graduated from the Border Academy of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

He holds the military rank of Major General.

From 1996 to 2017, he served in various officer and leadership positions in the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2017, he was appointed Chairman of the State Border Service, and then held the position of First Deputy Chairman — Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security.

Ularbek Sharsheev speaks Kyrgyz and Russian. He is married and has three children.