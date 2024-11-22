15:00
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of justifying terrorism in Yekaterinburg

Employees of the FSB Directorate for Perm Krai have identified an accomplice of terrorists, who is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. According to investigators, he was justifying terrorist and extremist activities on social media. The media reported, citing the department.

According to investigators, the man posted videos on social media promoting the activities of terrorist groups. He also posted comments justifying terrorism and extremism.

A criminal case was opened against the Kyrgyzstani under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Public calls for terrorist activity, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism on the Internet) and Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Public calls for extremist activity on the Internet).

The Central District Military Court of Yekaterinburg sentenced the Kyrgyzstani to six years in a general regime penal colony. After the end of the sentence, the convicted person will not be able to administer resources on the Internet for four years.

The court’s sentence has entered into legal force.

The FSB officers for Perm Krai detained a supporter of the international terrorist organization Katiba Tawhid wal-Jihad (banned in the Russian Federation). The press service of the department reported.
