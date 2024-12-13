MFAs of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss fight against terrorism in Central Asia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Asein Isaev discussed efforts to counter the terrorist threat in Central Asia. A statement following the Russian-Kyrgyz Interdepartmental Consultations on countering new challenges and threats says.

«The parties discussed in detail current issues of countering international terrorism and extremism against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan and other hot spots. Particular attention was paid to strengthening specialized Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation in the interests of ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region,» the Russian Foreign Ministry website notes.

During the talks, the sides reaffirmed the unity of approaches in counter-terrorism activities, as well as «in the framework of countering other challenges and threats under the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council on the basis of the principles and norms of international law.»

«The need to consolidate global efforts in the fight against international terrorist organizations was stressed. An agreement was reached on the progressive expansion of countering new challenges and threats on key global and regional international platforms, including the UN, CSTO, CIS and SCO,» the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the Russian-Kyrgyz Interdepartmental Consultations resulted in strengthening strategic partnership, reaching an agreement and holding the next round of talks in Bishkek in 2025.