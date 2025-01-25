11:36
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Law on combating terrorism and money laundering signed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Combating the Financing of Terrorist Activities and Money Laundering».

The document was adopted by the Parliament on December 12, 2024. Its purpose is to create a legal framework and increase the effectiveness of the fight against the financing of organized groups and criminal communities using the existing mechanisms provided for in the law.

Key changes to the law:

  • The term «financing of terrorist or extremist activities and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction» has been replaced by a broader term — «financing of criminal activity»;
  • Law enforcement agencies and national security agencies are required to conduct financial investigations of all circumstances related to criminal activity;
  • Exchange of information between law enforcement agencies, national security agencies, the prosecutor’s office and the financial intelligence agency will be carried out not only at the stage of investigation (pre-trial proceedings) into criminal cases, but also at the stage of operational-search activities.

A ban is introduced on the registration of transactions with real estate, movable property and intellectual property (inventions, utility models, industrial designs, trademarks, service marks) owned by persons from the Sanctions List.

  • Government agencies and institutions involved in the registration of such transactions are subject to obligations to apply targeted financial sanctions;
  • Updating measures to suspend transactions;
  • Measures to ensure transparency of beneficial owners of legal entities now also apply to branches or representative offices of foreign legal entities;
  • Financial institutions and non-financial organizations have to report suspicious transactions to the financial intelligence unit, if they are related to the financing of criminal groups, organized communities or the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
link: https://24.kg/english/317902/
views: 143
Print
Related
MFAs of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss fight against terrorism in Central Asia
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan convicted of justifying terrorism in Yekaterinburg
Money laundering: Hospital doctors placed under house arrest
Foreigners detained for money laundering in Kyrgyzstan
Ex-Mayor of Kara-Kul detained for money laundering
Azimbek Beknazarov suspected of money laundering
Agreement on CIS Money Laundering Risk Assessment Center takes effect
SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani for planning terrorist attack in 2010
Sadyr Japarov: New terrorist threats have recently emerged
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan
25 January, Saturday
11:03
Commodity producers to be provided with loans of up to 25 million soms Commodity producers to be provided with loans of up to...
10:50
Large fire breaks out in mosque in Sokuluk
10:32
Law on combating terrorism and money laundering signed
10:17
Trade brings the most taxes to budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2024
09:57
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to China Aktilek Musaeva
24 January, Friday
17:23
Man beaten and robbed in Bishkek, robber detained
16:51
Sadyr Japarov signs law on biological safety in Kyrgyzstan
16:44
Trade with Kyrgyzstan increased by almost $3 billion in 2024, China reports