Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 3 years in prison in Moscow for justifying terrorism

The Second Western District Military Court found a 30-year-old citizen of Kyrgyzstan guilty of justifying actions of terrorists in Crocus City Hall. According to the investigation, he posted a corresponding comment under a publication on one of the migrants’ Telegram channels. TASS reported.

Photo TASS

The indictment says that the defendant posted a comment with the following content: «Way to be! Such a movement requires great spirit, it’s a pity they got caught».

«To find Bekzat Abdynasyr uulu (included in the list of extremists and terrorists in the Russian Federation), working as an installer of low-current systems at Atrium LLC in Moscow, guilty of committing a crime under Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public calls for terrorist activity using the Internet). Sentence him to three years in a general regime penal colony,» the court’s verdict states.

In addition, the court banned him from administering websites for two years and confiscated the mobile phone from which the crime was committed for the benefit of the state. The court also ordered the destruction of the SIM card confiscated from the Kyrgyzstani during his arrest.

The accused fully admitted his guilt, contributed to the disclosure of the crime he committed and repented of his actions, which was counted as a mitigating circumstance. The verdict has not entered into legal force and can be appealed.

It is also specified that the Kyrgyzstani stayed in Russia in violation of immigration laws.

A terrorist attack was committed in Crocus City Hall near Moscow on March 22 last year. Thousands of people came to the concert of a musical band. According to investigators, four terrorists — Muhammadsobir Faizov, Dalerzhon Mirzoyev, Fariduni Shamsidin, and Saidakrami Rachabalizodu — broke into the Crocus City Hall building at about 7 p.m., organized a massacre and fire. At least 145 people died during the attack.

The attackers were caught in Bryansk Oblast, 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

All four are charged under the article «Terrorist attack» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. They face prison terms from 25 years to life imprisonment.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. Subsequently, the FSB detained 11 people, most of whom are citizens of Tajikistan.