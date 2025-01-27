MFA of Kyrgyzstan warns citizens about new U.S. immigration measures

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) issued a warning for citizens currently staying in the United States of America or planning a trip to this country in connection with the strengthening of immigration control measures by the American authorities.

The message notes that the U.S. authorities are taking active steps to prevent illegal immigration at the border and detect individuals who are staying in the country without legal grounds.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes the importance of all citizens having the necessary documents confirming their legal status in the United States. Citizens are advised to always have the relevant documents with them and be ready to present them upon request by authorized bodies.

The ministry also urges citizens to contact the following institutions for consultations regarding their stay in the United States:

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the USA and Canada: 2360, Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington D.C. 20008. E-mail: kgconsulate.washington@mfa.gov.kg. Phones: +12022562924, +12024499823, +12024499822;

Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago at 100/1610 North LaSalle Street, Illinois, 60602. E-mail: kgconsulate.сhicago@mfa.gov.kg. Phones: +13129293442, +13129942416.