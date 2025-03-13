17:56
Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov meets with U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Temirbek Erkinov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, migration policy, the need to deepen collaboration in the IT sector, as well as prospects for financing joint projects.

Deputy Minister Temirbek Erkinov emphasized the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties between Kyrgyzstan and the United States. In particular, the discussion addressed increasing exports of Kyrgyz products to the U.S. market, including honey, dried fruits, and other agricultural goods. Measures to simplify trade procedures were also discussed in order to facilitate mutual deliveries and improve conditions for business.

Ambassador L. Viguerie emphasized the significant potential of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector, which holds promise for the American market due to its unique natural and cultural attractions.

In addition, the meeting addressed prospects for financing infrastructure and investment projects in Kyrgyzstan, including in the extraction and processing of critical minerals.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and joint efforts to promote mutually beneficial initiatives in the areas of economy, trade, and investment.
