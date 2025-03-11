Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA

Media outlets previously reported the tragic death of a family from Kyrgyzstan living in the United States. Azamat and Bermet moved to America in 2012 and became part of the business community of truck drivers.

However, the entire family recently died under tragic circumstances as a result of a criminal act. An investigation into the crime is ongoing in the U.S.

Relatives of the deceased have reached out to the public for help, as transporting the bodies back to Kyrgyzstan requires significant funds.

Their relatives will be grateful for any support.

Bermet and her husband were known for helping those in need — and now, their loved ones are the ones seeking assistance.

Anyone wishing to help can follow this link for more information.

Azamat Doronbekov was 45 years old, Bermet Anvarbekova was 47, and their son was only 5 years old.