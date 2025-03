A traffic accident occurred on I-70 highway between Goodland and Colby due to extreme weather conditions in Kansas (USA). As a result, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan Sh.B., 25, died. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago is in constant contact with local authorities, relatives of the deceased, and is also working on issues related to the repatriation of the body to the homeland.