Bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in Chicago delivered to homeland

The bodies of three Kyrgyzstanis died in Chicago were delivered to their homeland on March 17. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

It is noted that the repatriation became possible as a result of measures taken by the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago. It was reported a week ago that relatives of the deceased Kyrgyzstanis announced a fundraising for the transportation of bodies to their homeland.

Earlier, the media reported on the tragic death of a family from Kyrgyzstan in the United States. It was noted that the spouses Azamat and Bermet left for America in 2012, where their child was born.

According to Radio Azattyk, the bodies of all three family members were found in different places.

«Since receiving the information, an investigation has been underway, contacts are being established with relatives. We organized an online video link between the detective and the relatives [of the deceased]. Details are unknown. The case is being investigated in accordance with the laws of the United States. There will be no full information until the investigation is completed. This case is under close scrutiny by U.S. law enforcement agencies and the Consulate General in Chicago,» the Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago Bolotbek Borbiev told the media outlet.

It is noted that the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago maintains constant contact with close relatives and local authorities in the USA. This issue is under the special control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General.