14:46
USD 87.45
EUR 95.47
RUB 1.00
English

U.S. announces app for self-deportation of illegal immigrants

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service has announced a CBP Home mobile app. Using this app, undocumented migrants will be able to voluntarily leave the country. The corresponding statement was published on the agency’s website.

The app will enable individuals unlawfully residing in the U.S. to inform authorities of their intent to depart voluntarily, avoiding «harsher consequences». Additionally, this option may improve their chances of legally returning to the United States in the future.

It’s worth noting that following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. administration suspended migrant entry from Mexico and disabled the CBP One app. That service, introduced under President Joe Biden in 2023, allowed migrants to schedule appointments for entry through official border crossing points.

A register of controlled persons has also been launched in Russia. On February 5, the country began enforcing deportation measures against illegal migrants.
link: https://24.kg/english/322547/
views: 120
Print
Related
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
U.S. officially cancels 83 percent of USAID programs
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create corridors for EAEU citizens at Russian airports
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev meets with leadership of Caspian Policy Center
MFA comments on deportation of Kyrgyzstanis from USA to Costa Rica
USA to launch registry of illegal immigrants
US-Russia talks on Ukraine to be held in Riyadh on February 18
Labor migration problems in Russia and creation of jobs in Kyrgyzstan
Ambassador to U.S. meets with representative of Department of State
Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan detained in Puerto Rico
Popular
Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA Fundraising underway to transport bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in USA
Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects Korea to provide Kyrgyzstan with $500 million loan for investment projects
Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII Special forces of Kyrgyzstan and India to conduct joint exercises Khanjar-XII
Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills Foreign counterfeiter caught in Bishkek with over $300,000 in fake bills
12 March, Wednesday
14:40
Player dies from head injury during kok boru game in Voenno-Antonovka Player dies from head injury during kok boru game in Vo...
14:21
Ukrainian woman convicted in Kazakhstan for organ trafficking detained in Poland
14:09
Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva: Transition to 12-year education is president's order
14:00
U.S. announces app for self-deportation of illegal immigrants
13:51
Transplantation and Dialysis Center planned to be completed by the end of 2025