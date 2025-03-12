U.S. announces app for self-deportation of illegal immigrants

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Service has announced a CBP Home mobile app. Using this app, undocumented migrants will be able to voluntarily leave the country. The corresponding statement was published on the agency’s website.

The app will enable individuals unlawfully residing in the U.S. to inform authorities of their intent to depart voluntarily, avoiding «harsher consequences». Additionally, this option may improve their chances of legally returning to the United States in the future.

It’s worth noting that following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the U.S. administration suspended migrant entry from Mexico and disabled the CBP One app. That service, introduced under President Joe Biden in 2023, allowed migrants to schedule appointments for entry through official border crossing points.

A register of controlled persons has also been launched in Russia. On February 5, the country began enforcing deportation measures against illegal migrants.