Ambassador Moldogaziev meets with U.S. Department of State representative

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States Aibek Moldogaziev met with the Senior Bureau Official of Central and South Asian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State Eric Meyer. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyz-American cooperation. Particular attention was paid to strengthening political dialogue, organization of mutual events, sanctions policy and development of cooperation through the C5+1 format. Parties exchanged views on the interaction between the countries within the framework of international organizations.

At the end of the conversation, parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the United States.

Central Asia + USA (C5+1) is a diplomatic format within which relations between the United States and the Central Asian states are maintained.

The parties hold summits at which they discuss issues of security, the fight against terrorism, deepening economic and trade ties, technological cooperation, climate change and hold business dialogues.
