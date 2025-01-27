11:54
Ex-head of Kyrgyzindustriya and his deputy remanded in custody until March 24

Former head of Kyrgyzindustriya Zharasul Abduraimov and his deputy were remanded in custody until March 24. This decision was made on January 25 by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Azattyk reports, citing Abduraimov’s lawyer Taalai Ergeshov, that the suspects will be held in the State Committee for National Security’s pretrial detention facility. They have been charged with corruption, which provides from 12 to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Zharasul Abduraimov was dismissed from the post of President of Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC on January 24. Almanbek Ismailov was appointed in his place.

On the same day, January 24, the State Committee for National Security opened a criminal case against officials of Kyrgyzindustriya based on an inspection by the Prosecutor General’s Office. According to the investigation, the company’s management created a scheme for illegal enrichment, and appointed close relatives and friends with high salaries to management positions. At least 33 out of 75 employees of the enterprise held management positions.

From 2022 to 2024, Kyrgyzindustriya received more than 2.3 billion soms from the budget, most of which, according to the investigation, was directed to 40 subsidiaries. These enterprises turned out to be unprofitable, and the allocated funds were non-refundable. The investigation continues to calculate the amount of damage.

Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC is a state-owned company created under the Cabinet of Ministers in 2021 with an authorized capital of 1 billion soms. Its main goal is to revive the industrial sector, launch and modernize enterprises, reduce unemployment and migration.

However, the enterprise’s activities have been repeatedly criticized in the Parliament.

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev previously stated that the authorities intend to eradicate corruption in the country within two years. At the end of 2024, amendments to the legislation were adopted that toughen the punishment for corruption. Those convicted of such crimes are now deprived of the right to hold public posts for life, and their relatives will also not be able to work in the civil service. In addition, even if they admit guilt and compensate for damages, convicts are required to serve at least half of their prison sentence. Probation is not applied to them.
