Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek

A man attacked a police officer in Bishkek, using foul language. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

The incident occurred on the evening of March 21 at the intersection of Suvanberdiyev and Belorusskaya streets.

The citizen S.N., 29, resisted officers from the Patrol Police Service during his detention. He used foul language, obstructed the officers’ actions, and inflicted bodily harm on senior police officer.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 374 «Threat or Violence Against a Representative of the Authorities,» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

All necessary forensic examinations have been appointed, and a legal assessment of the citizen’s actions will be made based on the results.

He has been placed in a temporary detention facility.

Additionally, an administrative offense protocol was issued against citizen S.B., 19, who was present at the scene, under Article 188 «Violation of Traffic Rules by Vehicle Drivers» of the Code of Offenses.