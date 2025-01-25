Former President of Kyrgyzindustriya and his deputy detained

Former President of Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC Zharasul Abduraimov and Vice President B.B. have been detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

A case has been initiated on the fact of corruption. The basis for this was the materials of a comprehensive audit of Kyrgyzindustriya conducted by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

It is noted that in 2022-2024, the enterprise was allocated more than 2.3 billion soms from the republic’s budget. The company’s officials created a stable corruption scheme for the misappropriation and embezzlement of these funds through subsidiaries.

Thus, from 2022 to 2024, Kyrgyzindustriya created more than 40 obviously unprofitable enterprises, financial investments in which remained irrecoverable. The results of the investigation give reason to believe that the management of the OJSC initially pursued personal selfish goals of illegal enrichment and creating favorable conditions for themselves and their close associates. SCNS press center

The structure of the OJSC provided for an unjustifiably large number of management positions (33 out of 75 employees are managers), to which relatives, friends and close associates of the management of the enterprise with a high wage fund were appointed.

«It should be noted that the management and employees especially close to them simultaneously held positions in Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC and subsidiaries, where they also received wages. As a result of ineffective management, irrational use of state resources, their deliberate embezzlement and a declarative approach to the development strategy of the company entailed particularly large damage to the state, the exact amount of which is being calculated,» the press release says.