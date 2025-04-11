Government agencies to be required to use only Tunduk system from June 1

From June 1, 2025, state and municipal bodies will no longer be able to request certificates and documents that are available in state databases. They will be required to obtain all the necessary information independently through Tunduk system. The Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers Azamat Kadyraliev said.

He also noted that state and municipal bodies will stop issuing certificates and documents in paper form if this data is available in the Tunduk mobile application.

The new rules will come into effect in Bishkek and Osh from April 14, and throughout the country from May 1.

The new system is aimed at simplifying the receipt of government services. Now you do not need to collect paper documents and stand in lines, everything will be available digitally.

Exceptions are provided for:

Citizens over 50 years old;

Socially vulnerable categories;

Foreigners and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying abroad.

Officials of state bodies and local authorities will bear personal responsibility. All automated systems must be launched before October 1, 2025.