Teenager dies after school fight in Kant town

A teenager died after a school fight in Kant town. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the brother of the deceased, on January 22 in Kant at school No. 3, an 11th-grade student inflicted bodily harm on Ch.D., 17, during a verbal conflict. The victim was hospitalized, but died in the hospital on January 25 without regaining consciousness.

A criminal case was opened under Article 130 «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigation, a verbal conflict broke out between two schoolchildren, which then escalated into a fight. Both received bodily injuries, Ch.D. was hospitalized, underwent surgery and was later transferred to a private hospital in Bishkek, where he died without regaining consciousness.

Teachers and students of the school are questioned in the presence of legal representatives. Forensic examinations have been ordered, the investigation is ongoing.

The criminal case has been taken under control by the leadership of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
