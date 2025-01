A man fell from a bridge into Ala-Archa River at Osh market in Bishkek and died at the scene. An eyewitness informed 24.kg news agency about it and sent a video from the scene.

The incident occurred on January 19. The footage shows a man lying in Ala-Archa River and a policeman standing next to him.

Egor Borisov, deputy chief physician at the Emergency Medicine Center in Bishkek, told 24.kg news agency that the man, aged about 50, died before the doctors arrived. He had an open head injury.