Dancers from Kyrgyzstan become Asian champions

Kyrgyzstanis became Asian dance champions. The Dance Sport Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The competitions were held from April 4 to April 6 in Johor Bahru (Malaysia). Participants from more than 11 countries competed for first places in various categories. Athletes from Kyrgyzstan showed high results and worthily represented the republic in the international arena.

Dmitry Blinkov and Asal Mambetova became Asian champions under 21 in the Latin American program among 14 contestants from the region.

Howard Cholponbaev and Aibiyke Nurlanova reached the final of the Asian Championship under 21 in the European program and took 5th place.

Kanykei Baktybekova won four gold medals and one silver in the BOC Open Solo Junior 1 Standard single dance category. She also took 2nd place in the European program in the WDSF Junior Solo Standard category out of 19 participants and 4th place in the Latin program WDSF Junior Solo Latin out of 59 participants from all over Asia.

Asema Asankulova won two silver cups in tango and quickstep dancing in the BOC Open Solo Junior 1 category out of 26 participants.