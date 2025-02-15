Another school fight: Boy stabbed with knife

Another school fight has been registered in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Department of Internal Affairs of Naryn region, 10th-grade students of a local school started a fight on the night of February 14 in Bash-Kuugandy village.

According to the department, one boy was injured during the skirmish. He was stabbed with a knife and hospitalized.

Recall, three school fights with a fatal outcome have been registered in the country recently: a ninth-grader died after being beaten in Kara-Suu, a boy died after a brawl between students in Kant, and an eighth-grader was beaten in the toilet in Bishkek school No. 72. He died in intensive care unit. Another fight between students in Batken ended in stabbing. One boy was injured during the brawl — he was stabbed and then hospitalized.