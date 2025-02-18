Fights, school racketeering, bullying discussed at Presidential Administration

The issues of prevention of school racketeering, bullying and other negative phenomena among minors were discussed at the Presidential Administration.

The meeting, which was held via video link, was attended by the heads of relevant ministries, heads of presidential representative offices in the regions, as well as deputy heads of district state administrations in charge of the social sector.

The main subject of the discussion was the alarming trends of the growth of juvenile crime, including cases of racketeering, violence, intimidation and other illegal actions.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach to solving the problem, noting the need to take into account the psychological trauma that minors who commit offenses could have received.

«Protection of children is our common responsibility. We have to step up work on preventing juvenile delinquency to ensure the safety and well-being of the younger generation,» he said.

Following the meeting, local authorities were instructed to develop effective measures to prevent juvenile delinquency.

Three fatal school fights have been registered in Kyrgyzstan recently: a ninth-grader died after being beaten in Kara-Suu, a boy died after a scuffle between students in Kant, and an eighth-grader was beaten in the toilet of the Bishkek school No. 72 and died in intensive care unit. Another fight between students in Batken ended in a stabbing. During the fight, one boy was injured. He was hospitalized.